The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 180749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.