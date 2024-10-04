The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,019.08 ($13.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.59). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.62), with a volume of 55,641 shares traded.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £330.30 million, a P/E ratio of 496.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,018.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.99.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.