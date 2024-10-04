The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

