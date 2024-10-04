The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.44). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,170 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.31 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83.

Get The Brighton Pier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,788.81 ($6,405.58). 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.