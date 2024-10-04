The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 250,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $2,519,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares during the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 1,541,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,620. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

