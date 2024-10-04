The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duckhorn Portfolio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.6 %
Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 1,541,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,620. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duckhorn Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.