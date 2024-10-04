The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

