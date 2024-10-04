The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $39.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 676,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,081,833.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $275,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

