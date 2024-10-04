The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $364,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 523,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

