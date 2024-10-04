The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

