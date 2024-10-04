The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

