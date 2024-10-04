The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.