The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saia by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Saia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $426.36 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.