The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.97 Million Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Bancshares by 47.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

