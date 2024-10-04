The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in US Foods were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $6,887,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 407,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.