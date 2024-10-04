The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,945 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Alcoa worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 175,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 166,009 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 210,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

