The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 196 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.96.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

