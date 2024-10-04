The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 237,100 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five Point were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 128,015 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Five Point by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,871,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FPH opened at $4.28 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

About Five Point

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.