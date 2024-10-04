The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 517,980 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,612 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 517,980 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in InMode were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 1,363,841 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in InMode by 129.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,280 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

