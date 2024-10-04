The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 59 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $420.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.45. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

