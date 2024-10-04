The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,893 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.33% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 272,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 242,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.