The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.32% of First Business Financial Services worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

