The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.72. 180,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 191,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

