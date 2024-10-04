The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

