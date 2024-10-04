The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $178.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

