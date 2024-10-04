The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $252.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $138.69 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.