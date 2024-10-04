The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Progressive by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,366,000 after buying an additional 534,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $138.69 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.