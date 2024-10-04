The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

RealReal stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $121,333.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 over the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

