The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

