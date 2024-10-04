The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $114.67. 6,479,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.