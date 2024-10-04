The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.65, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

