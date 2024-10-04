The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.5 %

TTD stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.65, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

