Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 56,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 114,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

