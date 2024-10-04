TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
