TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.