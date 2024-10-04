Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $575.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $496.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

