Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.75. 792,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.77 and its 200 day moving average is $352.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

