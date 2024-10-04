Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,711,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,447. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $521.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.