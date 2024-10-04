Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.70. 638,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,334. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

