Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 300,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,106,000.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. 512,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

