Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $186.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

