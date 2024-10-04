Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after buying an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. 2,531,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,494. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

