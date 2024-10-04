Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $197.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,741. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $185.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

