Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. 13,696,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,890,191. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

