Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 376 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $563.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.01 and a 200-day moving average of $544.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

