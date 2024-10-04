Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Unionview LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

