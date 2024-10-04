Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $71.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

