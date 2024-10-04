Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Talos Energy's revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

