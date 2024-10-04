Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 21,691 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 363.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

