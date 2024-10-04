Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 206.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 222,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 149,951 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

