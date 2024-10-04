Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of SolarWinds worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

SWI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 179.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

