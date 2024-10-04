Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at $8,530,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

